Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.20% of Landec worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNDC. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

LNDC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

In other Landec news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

