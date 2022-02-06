Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will post sales of $13.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $40.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Latch in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Latch has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $17.31.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

