Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 445 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $244.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.42. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

