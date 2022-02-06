Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,842 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 217,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

