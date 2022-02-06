Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $607,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $205.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.97 and a 200-day moving average of $209.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $174.07 and a one year high of $220.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

