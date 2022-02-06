Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

