Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 160 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 115.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $297,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $11,838,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.