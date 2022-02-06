Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 184 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $101.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

