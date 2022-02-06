Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) Trading Down 11.9%

Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) was down 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.38). Approximately 109,901 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 886% from the average daily volume of 11,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($6.10).

The stock has a market cap of £458,444.00 and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 400 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 400.34.

Get Leaf Clean Energy alerts:

Leaf Clean Energy Company Profile (LON:LEAF)

Leaf Clean Energy Company is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in subordinated or mezzanine debt securities, growth capital, and in Series B through pre-IPO rounds. The firm does not participate in auction-base transactions. It seeks to invest in renewable energy projects and companies and in sustainable technology including clean energy companies and projects including activities such as the production of alternative fuels, renewable power generation, waste-to-energy, water, and the use of technologies to reduce the environmental impact of traditional energy The firm seeks to invest in clean energy projects that create environmental benefits through greenhouse gas emission reductions and generation and commercialization of carbon credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.