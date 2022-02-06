Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) Trading Down 11.9%

Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) was down 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.38). Approximately 109,901 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 886% from the average daily volume of 11,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($6.10).
The stock has a market cap of £458,444.00 and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 400 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 400.34.
Leaf Clean Energy Company Profile (LON:LEAF)
