Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Leslie’s updated its FY22 guidance to $0.97-$1.03 EPS.

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,491,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,723. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

