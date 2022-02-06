Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 108,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,622,084 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.61.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
