Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 108,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,622,084 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

