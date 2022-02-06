Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 89,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,910. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.51.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

