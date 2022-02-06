Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,595 shares of company stock worth $1,126,578. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 306.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 174.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 406,552 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

