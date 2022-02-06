Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.88

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 2838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

