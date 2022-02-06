Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.19.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

