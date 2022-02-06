Linden Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

Linden Advisors LP lessened its stake in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,449 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned about 1.04% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 134,682 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FACT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,017. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

