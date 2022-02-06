Linden Advisors LP Invests $20.40 Million in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,400,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 4.64% of ReNew Energy Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $348,161,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $22,440,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $8,329,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $6,783,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $7,140,000.

Shares of RNW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.22. 663,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. ReNew Energy Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

