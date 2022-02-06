Linden Advisors LP Sells 199,999 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Linden Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,999 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after buying an additional 504,617 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth approximately $7,372,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCVI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 25,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,158. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

