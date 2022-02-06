Linden Advisors LP Trims Stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)

Linden Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,113 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLIM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,949. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

