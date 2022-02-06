Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,281. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 838,759 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,997,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,035 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.