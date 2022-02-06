LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Shares of LIQT opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $102,968.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peyton Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 95,074 shares of company stock worth $498,161 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.