Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.21% of Liquidity Services worth $85,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 49.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 24.3% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 93,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $633,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Liquidity Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

In other news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. Insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $555.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

