Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Reaches $8.84 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $126.99 or 0.00298913 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.84 billion and approximately $813.06 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002016 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000069 BTC.

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,583,019 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

