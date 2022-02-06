LocalCoinSwap (LCS) One Day Volume Tops $1,368.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $801,006.75 and $1,368.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.00322331 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006395 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000907 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.99 or 0.01206557 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

