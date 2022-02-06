Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.0757 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $75.73 million and $13.16 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00109967 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.