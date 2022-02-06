LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.02. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $195.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 419,720 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,768,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

