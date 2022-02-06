Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from C$10.90 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$12.00 price target (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 9th. lowered Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.36.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.33. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$949,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at C$900,987,264.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

