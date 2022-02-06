Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 92,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,309,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,734,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,727,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $63.82 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

