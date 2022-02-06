Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.9% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of State Street by 15.0% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

