Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 1,774 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 987.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 267,393 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $6,179,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,376,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 97.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Shares of DVN opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

