Mackay Shields LLC Sells 278 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,894 shares of company stock worth $16,396,859. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $279.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.87. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

