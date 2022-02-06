Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 106.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.60) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $95.06 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

