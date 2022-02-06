Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.00% of Accelerate Acquisition worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAQC opened at $9.74 on Friday. Accelerate Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.