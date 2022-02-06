Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,062,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.47% of Forum Merger IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMIV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

FMIV stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

