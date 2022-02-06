MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 246.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

