Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

NYSE:AEM opened at $48.20 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

