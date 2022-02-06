Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Cuts Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Falcon Minerals worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $454.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

