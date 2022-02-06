Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of American Software worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Software by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 478,947 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.