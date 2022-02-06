Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $396,000 in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Performant Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $11,814,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 1,005.8% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,199 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,718,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $867,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,334,053 shares of company stock worth $2,762,642. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $167.33 million, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

