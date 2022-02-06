Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Renalytix AI worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 165,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. Renalytix AI plc has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renalytix AI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

