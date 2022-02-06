Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 303,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.71 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $734.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.