Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.60. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 142,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 900,861 shares during the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

