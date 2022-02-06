Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.60. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $8.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
