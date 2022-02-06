ManpowerGroup Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $9.69 EPS.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MAN stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.06. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $125.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.
In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
