ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded to Outperform at William Blair

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

