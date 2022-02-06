ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded to Outperform at William Blair

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
