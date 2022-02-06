Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

MRVI opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,620.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 45,617 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

