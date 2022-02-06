Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 567233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$45.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75.
About Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE)
Further Reading
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.