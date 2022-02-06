Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $1.95 Million in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,503,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

