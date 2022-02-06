Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 23,650 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 810,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after buying an additional 467,143 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 167,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 153,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

CENTA stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

