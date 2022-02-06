Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 425.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 446.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Encore Wire by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 84.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 74,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 37.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

