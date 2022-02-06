Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 265 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $83.21 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

